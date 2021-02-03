Livingston Parish confirmed 21 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday and no new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 8,812 COVID-19 cases and 148 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 2,692 “probable” cases, a rise of 61, and 17 “probable” deaths, the same as the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 104,404 tests. That includes 88,867 molecular tests and 15,537 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Jan. 21-27, was 12.80 percent, marking an increase from the previous week.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 353,507 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 52,728 “probable” cases
-- 8,421 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 585 “probable” deaths
-- 5,412,079 total COVID-19 tests
-- 363,457 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 487,705 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 103,658 series completed
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell for the 15th time in the last 19 LDH updates, dropping by 54 to 1,386 statewide. Ventilator usage also decreased on Wednesday, dropping by nine to 180 across the state.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.