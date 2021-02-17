Livingston Parish confirmed 21 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the last two days and one new death, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The Department of Health did not update its COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday, Feb. 16, in observance of the Mardi Gras holiday.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 9,042 COVID-19 cases and 154 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 2,907 “probable” cases, a rise of four, and 18 “probable” deaths, the same as the previous day.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 109,769 tests. That includes 92,735 molecular tests and 17,034 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Feb. 4-10, was 7.80 percent, marking the second consecutive week-to-week decrease.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 364,024 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 56,994 “probable” cases
-- 8,740 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 651 “probable” deaths
-- 5,728,132 total COVID-19 tests
-- 386,834 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 782,992 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 254,956 series completed
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 849 statewide on Wednesday after falling in 25 of the previous 29 LDH updates. Since reaching a peak of 2,069 hospitalizations on Jan. 8, hospitalizations have fallen by 1,220.
Ventilator usage dropped by 11 to 126 statewide, the fewest since Nov. 29 (125).
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two for an additional 21 days. The new order is in effect until March 3.
