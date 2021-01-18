Livingston Parish confirmed 21 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday and two new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 8,141 COVID-19 cases and 130 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 2,253 “probable” cases, a jump of one, and 13 “probable” deaths, one more than the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 93,730 tests. That includes 81,384 molecular tests and 12,346 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Dec. 31 - Jan. 6, was 18.20 percent, an increase from the previous week.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 327,054 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 42,897 “probable” cases
-- 7,784 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 469 “probable” deaths
-- 4,903,280 total COVID-19 tests
-- 298,614 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 201,377 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered (updated every Tuesday and Thursday)
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for the fourth time in the last five LDH updates, falling by 36 to 1,894 statewide. That’s the fewest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state since Jan. 5, and it marks a drop of 107 since Friday.
Despite the fall in hospitalizations, ventilator usage rose slightly on Monday, increasing by two to 239 across the state.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
