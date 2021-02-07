Livingston Parish confirmed 22 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday and no new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The parish hasn’t reported a new death since Feb. 2.
As of Sunday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 8,865 COVID-19 cases and 148 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 2,768 “probable” cases, a rise of 24, and 17 “probable” deaths, the same as the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 105,762 tests. That includes 89,759 molecular tests and 16,003 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Jan. 21-27, was 12.80 percent, marking an increase from the previous week.
As of Sunday, the state is reporting:
-- 356,852 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 54,960 “probable” cases
-- 8,522 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 597 “probable” deaths
-- 5,512,453 total COVID-19 tests
-- 363,457 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 534,985 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 130,978 series completed
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell for the 18th time in the last 22 LDH updates, dropping by 109 to 1,166 statewide, the fewest since Nov. 27 (1,074). Since reaching a peak of 2,069 hospitalizations on Jan. 8, hospitalizations have fallen 903 in less than a month.
Ventilator usage also fell on Sunday, dropping by 24 to 143 across the state, the fewest since Dec. 3 (142).
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
