Livingston Parish confirmed 22 new cases of the novel coronavirus for the second straight day and no new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
In a statement, the Department of Health said officials were reporting two-day case and test totals on Monday after Sunday’s update was limited to one-day totals “due to a server issue.”
“The previously reported server issue has been corrected,” health officials said.
The parish hasn’t reported a new death since Feb. 2.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 8,887 COVID-19 cases and 148 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 2,770 “probable” cases, a rise of two, and 17 “probable” deaths, the same as the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 106,108 tests. That includes 90,055 molecular tests and 16,053 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Jan. 21-27, was 12.80 percent, marking an increase from the previous week.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 357,995 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 54,994 “probable” cases
-- 8,541 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 601 “probable” deaths
-- 5,535,459 total COVID-19 tests
-- 363,457 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 534,985 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 130,978 series completed
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell for the 19th time in the last 23 LDH updates, dropping by 22 to 1,144 statewide, the fewest since Nov. 27 (1,074). Since reaching a peak of 2,069 hospitalizations on Jan. 8, hospitalizations have fallen by 925.
However, ventilator usage rose by six on Monday to 149 across the state.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
