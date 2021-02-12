Livingston Parish confirmed 22 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and one new COVID-19 death, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
That marks the fourth consecutive day the parish has confirmed at least one new COVID-19 death.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 8,995 COVID-19 cases and 153 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 2,896 “probable” cases, a rise of 37, and 18 “probable” deaths, the same as the previous day.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 108,984 tests. That includes 92,072 molecular tests and 16,912 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Jan. 28 - Feb. 3, was 11.20 percent, marking a decrease from the previous week.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 361,861 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 56,724 “probable” cases
-- 8,646 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 630 “probable” deaths
-- 5,662,546 total COVID-19 tests
-- 380,673 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 699,334 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 189,239 series completed
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell for the 23rd time in the last 27 LDH updates, dropping by 51 on Friday to 1,001 statewide, the fewest since Nov. 22 (967). Since reaching a peak of 2,069 hospitalizations on Jan. 8, hospitalizations have fallen by 1,068.
Ventilator usage remained at 151 statewide.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two for an additional 21 days. The new order is in effect until March 3.
