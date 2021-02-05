Livingston Parish confirmed 23 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and no new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The parish has reported 31 new cases in the last two days, the fewest in a two-day stretch since Nov. 8-9 (24).
As of Friday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 8,843 COVID-19 cases and 148 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 2,744 “probable” cases, a rise of three, and 17 “probable” deaths, the same as the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 105,264 tests. That includes 89,402 molecular tests and 15,862 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Jan. 21-27, was 12.80 percent, marking an increase from the previous week.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 355,522 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 54,339 “probable” cases
-- 8,482 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 594 “probable” deaths
-- 5,451,598 total COVID-19 tests
-- 363,457 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 534,985 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 130,978 series completed
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell for the 17th time in the last 21 LDH updates, dropping by 20 overnight to 1,275 statewide. Since reaching a peak of 2,069 hospitalizations on Jan. 8, hospitalizations have fallen 794 in less than a month.
However, ventilator usage rose slightly on Friday, increasing by five to 167 across the state.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
