Livingston Parish confirmed 23 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Additionally, the parish didn’t report a new COVID-19 death for the fifth straight day.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 9,360 COVID-19 cases and 165 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 3,145 “probable” cases, a rise of three, and 19 “probable” deaths, the same as the previous report.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 118,038 tests. That includes 98,869 molecular tests and 19,169 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Feb. 18-24, was 5.50 percent, marking a decrease from the previous week.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 373,247 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 61,679 “probable” cases
-- 9,050 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 719 “probable” deaths
-- 6,136,893 total COVID-19 tests
-- 415,954 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 1,220,563 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 448,730 series completed
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by nine overnight to 543 statewide. This marked only the eighth time in the last 47 LDH updates that hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, increased from the previous report.
However, it also marks the first time hospitalizations have risen in consecutive days since Jan 11-12.
Ventilator usage decreased by three to 75 statewide.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would move to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
