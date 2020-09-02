After seeing a big jump in new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, Livingston Parish reported a more modest number on Wednesday, adding 24 new cases in the Louisiana Department of Health’s latest figures.
Livingston Parish confirmed 41 new cases on Tuesday, its most in a single day since Aug. 14.
As of Wednesday, health officials have confirmed a total of 3,429 cases in Livingston Parish. Those cases have resulted in 66 deaths, a total that has remained unchanged over the last two days.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 34,293 tests, a jump of 193 tests from Tuesday. That puts Wednesday’s positivity rate at 12.4 percent, marking just the fourth time in 16 updates that the parish’s positivity rate was worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting 149,838 cases; 4,841 deaths; and 1,903,883 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 896 “probable” cases.
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 6,514 over the last week to bring the total to 134,432. That puts the state at about 15,406 confirmed active cases, down by 1,636 from this time last week.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped by 37 overnight down to 873 statewide. Despite the drop in hospitalizations, ventilator usage rose to 132, an increase of four from Tuesday.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation keeping Louisiana in Phase Two of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. The new order is in effect until Sept. 11.
