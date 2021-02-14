Livingston Parish confirmed 24 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday to surpass 9,000, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The parish didn’t report a new COVID-19 death on Sunday, breaking a streak of four straight days with at least one.
As of Sunday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 9,019 COVID-19 cases and 152 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 2,905 “probable” cases, a rise of nine, and 18 “probable” deaths, the same as the previous day.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 109,421 tests. That includes 92,431 molecular tests and 16,990 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Jan. 28 - Feb. 3, was 11.20 percent, marking a decrease from the previous week.
As of Sunday, the state is reporting:
-- 362,986 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 56,905 “probable” cases
-- 8,663 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 629 “probable” deaths
-- 5,697,015 total COVID-19 tests
-- 380,673 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 699,334 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 189,239 series completed
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell for the 24th time in the last 28 LDH updates, dropping by 126 to 875 statewide, the fewest since Nov. 17 (874). Since reaching a peak of 2,069 hospitalizations on Jan. 8, hospitalizations have fallen by 1,194.
Ventilator usage dropped by nine to 142 statewide.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two for an additional 21 days. The new order is in effect until March 3.
