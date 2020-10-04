Health officials confirmed 24 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Livingston Parish on Sunday and no new deaths, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Sunday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 3,855 cases and 76 COVID-19 related deaths, a figure that hasn’t changed in the last seven days.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 41,279 tests, a jump of 316 tests from Friday. That puts Sunday’s positivity rate at 7.5 percent, marking the 34th time in 43 updates that the parish’s positivity rate was worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Sunday, the state is reporting 168,294 cases; 5,387 deaths; and 2,382,245 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 1,425 “probable” cases and 190 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped by 18 to 518 statewide. Ventilator usage also fell, dropping by six to 68 statewide.
Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan on Sept. 11. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
