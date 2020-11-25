Livingston Parish confirmed 24 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday and no new deaths for the second straight day, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 5,159 confirmed cases and 86 COVID-19 related deaths.
The parish is also reporting 614 “probable” cases, one more than Tuesday, and three “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 61,811 tests. That includes 57,629 molecular tests and 4,182 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Nov. 12-18, was 16.30 percent, twice as high as the state rate of 8.10 percent.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 214,237 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 11,401 “probable” cases
-- 6,097 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 253 “probable” deaths
-- 3,397,674 total COVID-19 tests
-- 192,488 “presumed” recoveries
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continued its recent climb, rising by 25 on Wednesday to 1,077 statewide, the most since Aug. 20 (1,087). A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 16 of the last 19 updates and by 559 statewide since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage increased by three on Wednesday to 116 statewide, figures show.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect for 28 days until Dec. 23.
