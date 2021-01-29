Livingston Parish confirmed 24 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and one new COVID-19 related death, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
With two days to go this month, January has now tied December for the most COVID-19 related deaths in Livingston Parish since the pandemic began, with 25 in each of the last two months.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 8,624 COVID-19 cases and 141 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 2,550 “probable” cases, an increase of 35, and 17 “probable” deaths, one less than the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 100,848 tests. That includes 86,388 molecular tests and 14,460 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Jan. 14-20, was 10.00 percent, marking the second consecutive week that the local positivity rate decreased.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 346,994 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 50,282 “probable” cases
-- 8,241 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 560 “probable” deaths
-- 5,266,936 total COVID-19 tests
-- 344,321 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 397,371 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 57,926 series completed
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell for the 12th time in the last 15 LDH updates, dropping by 44 overnight to 1,546 statewide. Overall, hospitalizations have dropped by 312 in the last eight updates.
Ventilator usage also dropped on Friday, falling by eight to 198 across the state. That’s the first time LDH reported less than 200 COVID-19 patients on ventilators since Dec. 27.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
