Health officials have confirmed 25 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Livingston Parish and no new deaths for the seventh straight day, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 4,157 cases and 79 COVID-19 related deaths. The parish hasn’t reported a new death since Oct. 16.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 45,432 tests, a jump of 267 tests from Thursday. That puts Friday’s positivity rate at 9.3 percent, slightly better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Friday, the state is reporting 178,870 cases; 5,614 deaths; and 2,667,505 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 3,733 “probable” cases and 206 “probable” deaths.
After dropping on Thursday, COVID-19 hospitalizations saw a significant jump on Friday, rising by 22 overnight to 620 statewide. That marks the third day this week that hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, rose by at least 20 in a single day.
Since dropping to 518 on Oct. 4, hospitalizations have risen by 102, including by 70 since Sunday.
Ventilator usage increased by one on Friday to 65 statewide.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced earlier this month that Louisiana would remain in Phase Three of reopening for an additional 28 days. The Phase Three order, which began on Sept. 11, is now set to expire on Nov. 6.
