Livingston Parish confirmed 25 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and no new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 8,265 COVID-19 cases and 133 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 2,371 “probable” cases and 16 “probable” deaths, both figures the same as the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 96,579 tests. That includes 83,339 molecular tests and 13,240 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Jan. 7-13, was 11.50 percent, a significant drop from the previous week’s rate of 18.40 percent.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 334,769 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 45,486 “probable” cases
-- 7,964 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 519 “probable” deaths
-- 5,047,987 total COVID-19 tests
-- 320,025 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 301,316 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered (updated every Tuesday and Thursday)
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for the seventh time in the last nine LDH updates, falling by 53 overnight to 1,747 statewide, the fewest since Dec. 31 (1,731). Hospitalizations have dropped by 111 in the last two days.
Ventilator usage also decreased, falling by 17 to 216 across the state.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
