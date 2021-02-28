Livingston Parish confirmed 26 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday and no new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Sunday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 9,262 COVID-19 cases and 162 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 3,081 “probable” cases, a rise of 30, and 18 “probable” deaths, the same as the previous report.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 114,430 tests. That includes 96,030 molecular tests and 18,400 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Feb. 11-17, was 11.00 percent, marking an increase after consecutive week-to-week decreases.
As of Sunday, the state is reporting:
-- 369,948 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 60,152 “probable” cases
-- 8,923 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 685 “probable” deaths
-- 5,969,278 total COVID-19 tests
-- 408,463 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 925,991 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 332,415 series completed
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 21 over the last two days to 630 statewide, the fewest since Nov. 8 (622). A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have dropped in 34 of the last 39 LDH updates and by 1,439 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage dropped by four to 91 statewide, figures show.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two for an additional 21 days. The new order is in effect until March 3.
