Livingston Parish reported 26 new cases of the novel coronavirus and no new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
This comes one day after the parish added five new cases, its fewest since June 14.
As of Friday, health officials have confirmed a total of 3,356 cases in Livingston Parish that have resulted in 64 deaths.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 33,219, a jump of 245 tests from Thursday. That puts Friday’s positivity rate at 10.6 percent, which is the third time in the last 12 updates that the parish’s positivity rate was greater than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Friday, the state is reporting 146,243 cases; 4,741 deaths; and 1,828,478 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 701 “probable” cases, a new metric.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, rose for the first time since Aug. 18, increasing by 24 overnight to 900 statewide. Despite the rise in hospitalizations, ventilator usage fell to 141, a drop of four from Thursday.
This week, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation keeping Louisiana in Phase Two of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. The new order is in effect until Sept. 11.
