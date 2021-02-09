Livingston Parish confirmed 26 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and one new COVID-19 related death, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
That marks the first confirmed COVID-19 death in the parish since Feb. 2.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 8,913 COVID-19 cases and 149 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 2,799 “probable” cases, a rise of 20, and 17 “probable” deaths, the same as the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 106,756 tests. That includes 90,427 molecular tests and 16,329 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Jan. 21-27, was 12.80 percent, marking an increase from the previous week.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 358,862 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 55,492 “probable” cases
-- 8,559 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 603 “probable” deaths
-- 5,568,695 total COVID-19 tests
-- 363,457 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 637,361 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 189,239 series completed
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell for the 20th time in the last 24 LDH updates, dropping by 22 to 1,122 statewide, the fewest since Nov. 27 (1,074). Since reaching a peak of 2,069 hospitalizations on Jan. 8, hospitalizations have fallen by 947.
However, ventilator usage rose by two on Tuesday to 151 across the state.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
Edwards is scheduled to address the media in his weekly COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
