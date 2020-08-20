Livingston Parish confirmed 27 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and one new COVID-19 related death, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Thursday, the local case count stands at 3,197, while the local death toll reached 60. Livingston Parish had confirmed eight new COVID-19 related deaths in the last eight days.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 30,561 COVID-19 tests, a jump of 292 tests from Wednesday. That puts Thursday’s positivity rate at 9.2 percent, marking the fifth straight day the parish’s positivity rate was better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
The Louisiana Department of Health on Thursday added 918 new cases to the ongoing case count, bringing the statewide total to 140,821.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, meanwhile, fell below 1,100 for the first time since July 9, dropping by 73 overnight to reach 1,087 statewide. Since July 27, hospitalizations have fallen by 513.
However, ventilator usage rose to 178 on Thursday, an increase of three in 24 hours.
The statewide death toll reached 4,496, an increase of 28 overnight. There have now been 661 deaths in the month of August. The state is also reporting 141 “probable” deaths.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the media on Thursday regarding the state’s response to COVID-19 in a press conference slated for 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.