Livingston Parish confirmed 27 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday as well as two new deaths, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Tuesday, the local case count stands at 3,146, while the local death toll is at 59. Livingston Parish has confirmed seven new COVID-19 related deaths in the last six days.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 29,956 COVID-19 tests, a jump of 325 tests from Monday. That puts Tuesday’s positivity rate at 8.3 percent, marking the third straight day the parish’s positivity rate was better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
On Tuesday, health officials added 640 new cases to the statewide case count, bringing the total to 139,125. That’s off of 15,702 new tests, which puts Tuesday’s positivity rate at just over 4 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped by 22 after rising by 30 the day before and now stand at 1,204 statewide. Since July 27, hospitalizations have fallen by 396.
Ventilator usage rose by three on Tuesday to 187 statewide.
The statewide death toll reached 4,431 on Tuesday, an increase of 28 overnight. There have now been 596 deaths in the month of August.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the media regarding the state’s COVID-19 response in a press conference slated for 3 p.m.
