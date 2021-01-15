Livingston Parish confirmed 28 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The state was unable to update COVID-19 related deaths on Friday “due to a data system issue,” health officials said in a statement.
“Due to a data system issue, LDH will not update deaths on 1/15/2021,” the statement read.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 8,047 COVID-19 cases and 127 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 2,207 “probable” cases, a jump of 104, and 12 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 92,532 tests. That includes 80,591 molecular tests and 11,941 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Dec. 31 - Jan. 6, was 18.20 percent, an increase from the previous week.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 322,565 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 42,288 “probable” cases
-- 7,631 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 449 “probable” deaths
-- 4,843,235 total COVID-19 tests
-- 298,614 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 201,377 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered (updated every Tuesday and Thursday)
After dropping for two straight days, the number of statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 26 overnight to 2,001 across the state.
Despite the increase in hospitalizations, ventilator usage fell by three to 242 statewide.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
