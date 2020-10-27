Health officials confirmed 28 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Livingston Parish on Tuesday and no new deaths for the 11th straight day, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 4,216 cases and 79 COVID-19 related deaths. The parish hasn’t reported a new death since Oct. 16.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 46,139 tests, a jump of 310 tests from Monday. That puts Tuesday’s positivity rate at 9 percent, slightly better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting 180,991 cases; 5,666 deaths; and 2,719,544 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 3,733 “probable” cases and 206 “probable” deaths.
After rising by 13 on Monday, COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by nine on Tuesday to an even 600 statewide. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have shown a steady rise in recent weeks, increasing by 82 since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage saw its largest single-day increase in three months, rising by 20 overnight to 91 statewide.
