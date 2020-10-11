Livingston Parish confirmed 28 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday but no new deaths, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Sunday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 3,961 cases and 76 COVID-19 related deaths, a figure that hasn’t changed in the last two weeks.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 42,839 tests, a jump of 392 tests from Friday. That puts Sunday’s positivity rate at 7.1 percent, marking the 40th time in 49 updates that the parish’s positivity rate was better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Sunday, the state is reporting 172,059 cases; 5,462 deaths; and 2,486,340 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 2,528 “probable” cases and 193 “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped on Sunday to 563, a decrease of 19 over the last two days that negated an increase of 18 on Friday. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have risen by 45 in the last week and four times in the last six updates.
Ventilator usage also decreased by seven on Sunday to 71.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Thursday that Louisiana would remain in Phase Three of reopening for an additional 28 days. The Phase Three order, which began on Sept. 11, is now set to expire on Nov. 6.
