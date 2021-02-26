Livingston Parish confirmed 29 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and no new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 9,236 COVID-19 cases and 162 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 3,051 “probable” cases, a rise of seven, and 18 “probable” deaths, the same as the previous day.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 113,818 tests. That includes 95,702 molecular tests and 18,116 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Feb. 11-17, was 11.00 percent, marking an increase after consecutive week-to-week decreases.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 368,902 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 59,690 “probable” cases
-- 8,906 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 681 “probable” deaths
-- 5,931,059 total COVID-19 tests
-- 408,463 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 925,991 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 332,415 series completed
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 28 overnight to 651 statewide, the fewest since Nov. 8 (622). A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have dropped in 33 of the last 38 LDH updates and by 1,418 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage dropped by five to 95 statewide, figures show. That’s the first time the number of patients on mechanical ventilators dropped below 100 since Nov. 19.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two for an additional 21 days. The new order is in effect until March 3.
