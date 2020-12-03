Livingston Parish confirmed 29 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and no new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 5,587 confirmed cases and 92 COVID-19 related deaths. Prior to Thursday, the parish had confirmed at least one new COVID death in four of the previous five updates.
The parish is also reporting 769 “probable” cases, a rise of 17 from Wednesday, and three “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 66,348 tests. That includes 61,419 molecular tests and 4,929 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Nov. 19-25, was 12.20 percent, down from last week’s rate.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 230,029 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 14,049 “probable” cases
-- 6,252 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 272 “probable” deaths
-- 3,645,006 total COVID-19 tests
-- 202,891 “presumed” recoveries
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 37 on Thursday to 1,325 statewide, the most since Aug. 11. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 21 of the last 25 updates and by 807 statewide since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage rose by eight to 142 statewide, figures show.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
