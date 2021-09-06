Livingston Parish confirmed seven new COVID-19 deaths and 290 new cases over the previous week, according to information from the Louisiana Department of Health.
In addition, the parish reported 160 “probable” cases and five “probable” deaths.
The increases in cases and deaths covers the period Aug. 28 - Sept. 3.
As of the latest data, approximately 54,256 Livingston Parish residents have started a COVID-19 vaccine series while 44,413 have completed one.
The Louisiana Department of Health said it will pause COVID-19 reporting on Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 15,858 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 6,883 “probable” cases
-- 259 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 44 “probable” deaths
-- 196,986 total COVID-19 tests
-- 54,256 initiated vaccine series; 44,413 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
