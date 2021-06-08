Louisiana confirmed four new COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday, according to the Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 129 “probable” cases and one “probable” death.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 11 overnight to 295 statewide. Ventilator usage, meanwhile, increased by three to 39 statewide, figures show.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 400,435 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 73,444 “probable” cases
-- 9,633 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 990 “probable” deaths
-- 7,521,042 COVID-19 tests
-- 3,062,092 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,496,945 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 30 new COVID-19 cases and no new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.
Officials also reported 16 new “probable” cases but no new “probable” deaths.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 10,289 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,663 “probable” cases
-- 186 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 23 “probable” deaths
-- 146,047 total COVID-19 tests
-- 35,569 initiated vaccine series; 31,872 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.