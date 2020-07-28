Livingston Parish reported 32 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the local case count to 2,412, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
That’s the lowest overnight increase in new cases the parish has reported since July 6. From July 7-27, the parish averaged 57 new cases a day and totaled more cases during that span (1,199) than the previous four months (1,181).
The local death toll remained at 47 on Tuesday for the third straight day. Last week, Livingston Parish reported at least one new COVID-19 related death for five straight days, the longest streak in the parish since the first reported death in late March.
The parish has reported 18 new COVID-19 related deaths since June 1, including 10 in the month of July.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has conducted 475 tests from the state lab, the same as the day before, and 22,578 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 321.
That puts Tuesday’s rate of positivity at 9.9 percent, slightly better than the state’s goal of 10 percent. Livingston Parish has recorded a daily positivity rate of 10 percent or lower just six times since June 26.
On Tuesday, health officials added 1,121 cases to the ongoing statewide tally, bringing the case count to date to 111,038. That’s the least number of new cases since July 6, following weeks of daily increases ranging from 1,500 to 2,500 new cases.
According to health officials, 91 percent of Tuesday’s new cases were the result of community spread, while 30 percent were among individuals ages 29 and younger. The collection dates for most of the new cases fall between July 21-28.
As of Tuesday, Louisiana has confirmed 3,700 COVID-19 related deaths, a rise of 26 from the day before, along with 112 “probable” deaths.
After rising by 43 on Monday, COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased by 17 on Tuesday, bringing the total statewide to 1,583. The number of patients on ventilators rose by six to reach 214.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the media regarding the state’s COVID-19 response in a press conference set for 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Last week, Edwards extended Phase Two of reopening the state for another two weeks until Friday, Aug. 7. Under Phase Two, most businesses are allowed to operate at 50-percent capacity, among other mitigation measures.
In addition, Edwards’ statewide mask mandate for people 8 and older, ban of on-site consumption at bars, and 50-person limit on social gatherings will remain in effect for the duration of Phase Two.
