Livingston Parish confirmed 32 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and no new deaths, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 9,182 COVID-19 cases and 161 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 3,021 “probable” cases, a rise of 41, and 18 “probable” deaths, the same as the previous day.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 112,620 tests. That includes 94,770 molecular tests and 17,850 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Feb. 4-10, was 7.80 percent, marking the second consecutive week-to-week decrease.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 367,040 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 59,008 “probable” cases
-- 8,834 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 669 “probable” deaths
-- 5,822,254 total COVID-19 tests
-- 396,834 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 857,963 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 294,232 series completed
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 25 overnight to 715 statewide, marking the 30th drop in the last 35 LDH updates and the fewest since Nov. 13. Since reaching a peak of 2,069 hospitalizations on Jan. 8, hospitalizations have fallen by 1,354.
Ventilator usage dropped by two to 111 statewide.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two for an additional 21 days. The new order is in effect until March 3.
