Livingston Parish confirmed 32 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and no new deaths for the fifth straight update, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 4,854 confirmed cases and 84 COVID-19 related deaths.
The parish is also reporting 459 “probable” cases, 17 more than the previous day, and three “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 55,027 tests. That includes 51,649 molecular tests and 3,378 antigen tests.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting 202,743 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 5,951 confirmed COVID-19 deaths; and 3,184,631 COVID-19 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 9,223 “probable” cases; 248 “probable” deaths; and 185,960 “presumed” recoveries.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 43 on Thursday to bring the statewide total to 929, the most since Aug. 25.
A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 12 of the last 14 updates. Since Oct. 4, they have risen by 411 statewide, including by 237 since Friday.
Ventilator usage dropped by five on Thursday to 88 statewide, figures show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.