Livingston Parish confirmed 33 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday and two new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Sunday’s figures were from the last two days. The Department of Health doesn’t update its COVID-19 dashboard on Saturdays.
As of Sunday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 5,306 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 89 COVID-19 related deaths.
The parish is also reporting 628 “probable” cases, four more than Friday, and three “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 63,074 tests. That includes 58,761 molecular tests and 4,313 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Nov. 12-18, was 16.30 percent, twice as high as the state rate of 8.10 percent.
As of Sunday, the state is reporting:
-- 220,309 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 11,936 “probable” cases
-- 6,152 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 255 “probable” deaths
-- 3,494,087 total COVID-19 tests
-- 192,488 “presumed” recoveries
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 122 on Sunday to 1,196 statewide, the most since Aug. 18 (1,204). A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 17 of the last 21 updates and by 678 statewide since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage remained at 125 statewide, figures show.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
