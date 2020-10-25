Health officials have confirmed 34 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Livingston Parish over the last two days and no new deaths, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Sunday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 4,191 cases and 79 COVID-19 related deaths. The parish hasn’t reported a new death since Oct. 16.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 45,754 tests, a jump of 322 tests from Friday. That puts Sunday’s positivity rate at 10.5 percent, slightly worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Sunday, the state is reporting 179,842 cases; 5,631 deaths; and 2,693,774 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 3,733 “probable” cases and 206 “probable” deaths.
After rising to 620 on Friday, COVID-19 hospitalizations saw a significant decrease on Sunday, falling by 24 over the previous two days to 596 statewide. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have shown a steady rise in recent weeks, increasing by 78 since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage increased by one on Sunday to 66 statewide.
