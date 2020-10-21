Livingston Parish added 38 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday and no new deaths, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 4,135 cases and 79 COVID-19 related deaths. The parish hasn’t reported a new death since Friday.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 45,043 tests, a jump of 342 tests from Tuesday. That puts Wednesday’s positivity rate at 11.1 percent, worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting 177,399 cases; 5,584 deaths; and 2,627,671 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 3,733 “probable” cases and 206 “probable” deaths.
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 3,490 over the last seven days, bringing the total to 165,282. That puts the state at about 12,117 confirmed active cases, an increase of 788 from this time last week.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, continued their recent rise, increasing by 22 overnight to 608 statewide. That marks the first time hospitalizations have been over 600 since Sept. 18.
Since dropping to 518 on Oct. 4, hospitalizations have risen by 90 in the last 17 days, including a rise of 55 in the last 48 hours.
Ventilator usage also increased on Wednesday, rising by six to 68 statewide.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced earlier this month that Louisiana would remain in Phase Three of reopening for an additional 28 days. The Phase Three order, which began on Sept. 11, is now set to expire on Nov. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.