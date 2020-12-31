Livingston Parish confirmed 39 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and two new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 7,150 COVID-19 cases and 116 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 1,611 “probable” cases, an increase of 41, and nine “probable” deaths, the same as the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 82,741 tests. That includes 73,766 molecular tests and 8,975 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Dec. 17-23, was 19.50 percent, up from the previous week’s rate.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 285,477 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 29,798 “probable” cases
-- 7,115 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 373 “probable” deaths
-- 4,400,149 total COVID-19 tests
-- 263,712 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose for the fourth straight day on Thursday, increasing by 14 overnight to 1,731 statewide. Since Monday, the number of hospitalizations has risen by 201.
Ventilator usage decreased by eight to 202 statewide on Thursday, figures show.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Jan. 13, 2021.
