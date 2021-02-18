Livingston Parish confirmed 40 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and no new deaths, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 9,082 COVID-19 cases and 154 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 2,928 “probable” cases, a rise of 21, and 18 “probable” deaths, the same as the previous day.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 110,224 tests. That includes 93,034 molecular tests and 17,190 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Feb. 4-10, was 7.80 percent, marking the second consecutive week-to-week decrease.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 364,535 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 57,311 “probable” cases
-- 8,753 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 653 “probable” deaths
-- 5,742,470 total COVID-19 tests
-- 396,834 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 812,962 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 271,216 series completed
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 26 overnight to 823 statewide, marking the 26th drop in the last 31 LDH updates. Since reaching a peak of 2,069 hospitalizations on Jan. 8, hospitalizations have fallen by 1,246.
Ventilator usage rose by two to 128 statewide.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two for an additional 21 days. The new order is in effect until March 3.
Edwards is scheduled to address the media in a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
