Livingston Parish confirmed 40 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday and no new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Prior to Sunday, the parish reported at least one new COVID-19 death in three straight days.
As of Sunday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 9,421 COVID-19 cases and 168 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 3,182 “probable” cases, a rise of 25, and 20 “probable” deaths, the same as the previous report.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 120,365 tests. That includes 100,750 molecular tests and 19,615 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Feb. 25 - March 3, was 7.50 percent, marking an increase from the previous week.
As of Sunday, the state is reporting:
-- 375,123 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 62,270 “probable” cases
-- 9,134 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 750 “probable” deaths
-- 6,241,893 total COVID-19 tests
-- 420,459 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 1,272,139 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 470,147 series completed
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 21 over the last two days to 457 statewide. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen in 43 of the last 52 LDH updates and by 1,612 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage rose by five to 68 statewide, figures show.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards pushed the state to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
