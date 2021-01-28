Livingston Parish confirmed 40 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and no new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
This comes one day after the parish confirmed six COVID-19 deaths, the most in a single day since the pandemic began.
The parish also surpassed 100,000 total COVID-19 tests, becoming the 13th parish to reach that mark.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 8,600 COVID-19 cases and 140 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 2,515 “probable” cases, an increase of 36, and 18 “probable” deaths, the same as the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 100,373 tests. That includes 86,105 molecular tests and 14,268 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Jan. 14-20, was 10.00 percent, marking the second consecutive week that the local positivity rate decreased.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 345,457 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 49,452 “probable” cases
-- 8,202 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 541 “probable” deaths
-- 5,236,162 total COVID-19 tests
-- 344,321 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 397,371 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 57,926 series completed
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell for the 11th time in the last 14 LDH updates, dropping by 35 overnight to 1,590 statewide, the fewest since Dec. 27 (1,530). Overall, hospitalizations have dropped by 268 in the last seven updates.
However, ventilator usage increased on Thursday by three to 206 across the state.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
