Livingston Parish confirmed 41 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and no new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 9,301 COVID-19 cases and 164 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 3,100 “probable” cases, a rise of 14, and 18 “probable” deaths, the same as the previous report.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 116,590 tests. That includes 98,004 molecular tests and 18,586 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Feb. 11-17, was 11.00 percent, marking an increase after consecutive week-to-week decreases.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 370,797 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 60,474 “probable” cases
-- 8,957 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 690 “probable” deaths
-- 6,004,999 total COVID-19 tests
-- 408,463 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 1,025,411 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 368,146 series completed
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 629 statewide on Tuesday. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have dropped in 35 of the last 41 LDH updates and by 1,440 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage fell by two 89 statewide, the fewest since Nov. 19 (88) figures show.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two for an additional 21 days. The new order is in effect until March 3.
Edwards is scheduled to address the media in a press conference set for 1 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.