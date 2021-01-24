Livingston Parish confirmed 41 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday and no new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Data related to case and test counts were only one-day totals as opposed to the typical two-day totals for Sundays.
“Due to planned maintenance, case and test counts on 1/24/2021 are one-day totals. Counts on 1/25/2021 will be two-day totals,” a statement from health officials read.
As of Sunday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 8,306 COVID-19 cases and 133 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 2,395 “probable” cases, an increase of 24, and 16 “probable” deaths, the same as the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 97,061 tests. That includes 83,670 molecular tests and 13,391 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Jan. 7-13, was 11.50 percent, a significant drop from the previous week’s rate of 18.40 percent.
As of Sunday, the state is reporting:
-- 337,215 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 46,647 “probable” cases
-- 8,038 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 527 “probable” deaths
-- 5,095,304 total COVID-19 tests
-- 320,025 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 301,316 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered (updated every Tuesday and Thursday)
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for the eighth time in the last 10 LDH updates, falling by 106 overnight to 1,641 statewide, the fewest since Dec. 28 (1,597). Hospitalizations have dropped by 217 in the last three updates.
Ventilator usage also decreased, falling by one to 215 across the state.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
