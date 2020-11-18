Livingston Parish confirmed 44 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday and no new deaths for the fourth straight update, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 4,822 confirmed cases and 84 COVID-19 related deaths. The parish is also reporting 442 “probable” cases, 52 more than the previous day, and three “probable” deaths.
Livingston Parish has not reported a new COVID-19 death since Friday, Nov. 13.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 54,657 tests. That includes 51,413 molecular tests and 3,244 antigen tests.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting 200,982 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 5,939 confirmed COVID-19 deaths; and 3,156,670 COVID-19 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 8,932 “probable” cases and 245 “probable” deaths.
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 9,853 over the last seven days, bringing the total to 185,960. That puts the state at 15,022 confirmed active cases, a decrease of 760 from this time last week.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 12 on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 886, the most since Sept. 1. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 11 of the last 13 updates.
Since Oct. 4, hospitalizations have risen by 368 statewide, including by 194 since Friday.
Ventilator usage increased by one on Wednesday to 93 statewide, figures show.
