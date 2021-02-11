Livingston Parish confirmed 45 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday in addition to two new deaths, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
That marks the third consecutive day the parish has confirmed at least one new COVID-19 death.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 8,973 COVID-19 cases and 152 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 2,859 “probable” cases, a rise of 59, and 18 “probable” deaths, a drop of one.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 108,603 tests. That includes 91,815 molecular tests and 16,788 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Jan. 28 - Feb. 3, was 11.20 percent, marking a decrease from the previous week.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 361,038 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 56,377 “probable” cases
-- 8,617 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 622 “probable” deaths
-- 5,630,184 total COVID-19 tests
-- 380,673 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 699,334 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 189,239 series completed
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell for the 22nd time in the last 26 LDH updates, dropping by 24 overnight to 1,052 statewide, the fewest since Nov. 24 (1,052). Since reaching a peak of 2,069 hospitalizations on Jan. 8, hospitalizations have fallen by 1,017.
Ventilator usage remained at 151 statewide on Thursday.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two for an additional 21 days. The new order is in effect until March 3.
