Livingston Parish confirmed 46 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday and no new deaths, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Meanwhile, the number of fully-vaccinated individuals drew close to 12,000 parish-wide.
Monday’s update, which was delayed more than an hour due to “technical difficulties,” included data for three days (March 20-22). Last weekend, the Department of Health discontinued updates to its dashboard on weekends.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 9,505 COVID-19 cases and 172 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 3,218 “probable” cases, a rise of 11, and 21 “probable” deaths, the same as the previous report.
According to LDH figures, the parish has initiated a vaccination series for 21,792 patients, an increase of 1,425 from the previous report. Of that total, approximately 11,961 have become fully-vaccinated, a rise of 650.
Officials report that Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 122,978 tests. That includes 102,764 molecular tests and 20,214 antigen tests.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 377,618 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 63,448 “probable” cases
-- 9,225 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 805 “probable” deaths
-- 6,362,833 total COVID-19 tests
-- 426,243 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 1,622,640 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 611,494 series completed
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by four since the last update to 403 statewide. This marked just the 10th time in the last 58 updates that COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, increased from the previous report.
Ventilator usage rose by three to 71 statewide, figures show.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards pushed the state to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
