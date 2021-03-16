Livingston Parish confirmed 46 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and one new COVID-19 related death, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The parish has reported at least one new COVID-19 death in five of the last six LDH updates.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 9,456 COVID-19 cases and 171 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 3,192 “probable” cases, a rise of 10, and 20 “probable” deaths, the same as the previous report.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 120,979 tests. That includes 101,132 molecular tests and 19,847 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Feb. 25 - March 3, was 7.50 percent, marking an increase from the previous week.
According to LDH figures, the parish has initiated a vaccination series for 18,878 patients. Of that total, 10,606 have completed the series.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 375,872 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 62,685 “probable” cases
-- 9,162 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 763 “probable” deaths
-- 6,266,600 total COVID-19 tests
-- 420,459 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 1,418,805 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 533,644 series completed
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by two overnight to 453 statewide. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen in 45 of the last 54 LDH updates and by 1,616 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage dropped by four to 62 statewide, figures show.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards pushed the state to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.