Livingston Parish confirmed 47 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and no new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 8,188 COVID-19 cases and 130 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 2,283 “probable” cases, a jump of 30, and 14 “probable” deaths, one more than the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 95,129 tests. That includes 82,523 molecular tests and 12,606 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Dec. 31 - Jan. 6, was 18.20 percent, an increase from the previous week.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 328,860 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 43,229 “probable” cases
-- 7,833 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 491 “probable” deaths
-- 4,930,816 total COVID-19 tests
-- 298,614 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 267,720 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered (updated every Tuesday and Thursday)
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose for just the second time in the last six LDH updates, increasing by 11 to 1,905 statewide. Ventilator usage also rose on Tuesday, increasing by 10 to 249 across the state.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
