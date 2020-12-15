Livingston Parish confirmed 49 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and one new COVID-19 related death, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
That marks the eighth time in the last nine LDH updates that Livingston Parish confirmed at least one new COVID-19 fatality. During that span, the parish has reported 10 new deaths, bringing the confirmed total to 102.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 6,250 confirmed cases in addition to 1,112 “probable” cases, a jump of 13 from Monday, and six “probable” deaths, the same as the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 74,057 tests. That includes 67,288 molecular tests and 6,769 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Nov. 25 - Dec. 2, was 14.40 percent, up from the previous week’s rate.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 252,459 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 19,817 “probable” cases
-- 6,577 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 318 “probable” deaths
-- 3,974,519 total COVID-19 tests
-- 217,930 “presumed” recoveries (updated weekly)
After dropping for two consecutive days, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 70 overnight to bring the statewide total to 1,597, the most since the peak of the state’s second surge on July 27 (1,600).
A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 28 of the last 35 updates from the Department of Health.
Ventilator usage rose by five to 152 statewide on Tuesday, figures show.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
