Livingston Parish confirmed 50 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and one new COVID-19 related death, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 8,410 COVID-19 cases and 134 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 2,406 “probable” cases, an increase of eight, and 17 “probable” deaths, one more than the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 98,635 tests. That includes 85,067 molecular tests and 13,568 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Jan. 7-13, was 11.50 percent, a significant drop from the previous week’s rate of 18.40 percent.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 341,211 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 47,351 “probable” cases
-- 8,090 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 531 “probable” deaths
-- 5,158,773 total COVID-19 tests
-- 320,025 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 357,894 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 46,765 series completed
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose for just the third time in the last 12 LDH updates, increasing by eight overnight to 1,646 statewide. Overall, hospitalizations have dropped by 212 in the last five updates.
Despite the rise in hospitalizations, ventilator usage dropped slightly, decreasing by two to 217 across the state.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
