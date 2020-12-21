Livingston Parish confirmed 51 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday and no new COVID-19 deaths, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
That marks the fourth straight day the parish hasn’t reported a new death, following the parish’s deadliest stretch when health officials confirmed at least one COVID-19 fatality in nine out of 10 LDH updates.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 6,609 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 105 confirmed deaths.
The parish is also reporting 1,363 “probable” cases and eight “probable” deaths, both figures the same as the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 77,048 tests. That includes 69,306 molecular tests and 7,742 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Dec. 3-9, was 14.60 percent, up from the previous week’s rate.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 264,187 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 23,074 “probable” cases
-- 6,775 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 332 “probable” deaths
-- 4,135,757 total COVID-19 tests
-- 232,725 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
After falling for two straight days, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 56 on Monday to 1,590 statewide. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in just 30 of the last 40 updates from the Department of Health.
Ventilator usage rose by five to 174 statewide on Monday, figures show.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
