Livingston Parish confirmed 51 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday and no new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The Department of Health did not update its COVID-19 dashboard on Friday, Dec. 25, in observance of Christmas. Sunday’s figures are from the last three days.
As of Sunday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 6,890 COVID-19 cases and 108 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 1,438 “probable” cases, an increase of 17, and nine “probable” deaths, the same as the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 80,026 tests. That includes 71,749 molecular tests and 8,277 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Dec. 10-16, was 13.10 percent, down from the previous week’s rate.
As of Sunday, the state is reporting:
-- 274,048 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 25,674 “probable” cases
-- 6,936 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 355 “probable” deaths
-- 4,272,199 total COVID-19 tests
-- 247,501 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased for the second straight update, falling by 103 overnight to 1,530 statewide. Ventilator usage also decreased by eight to 191 statewide on Sunday, figures show.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Jan. 13, 2021.
