Livingston Parish confirmed 51 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday and no new deaths, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
This comes one day after the parish reported four new deaths, its most in a single day yet.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 7,111 COVID-19 cases and 114 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 1,570 “probable” cases, an increase of 94, and nine “probable” deaths, the same as the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 82,230 tests. That includes 73,403 molecular tests and 8,827 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Dec. 17-23, was 19.50 percent, up from the previous week’s rate.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 282,148 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 29,081 “probable” cases
-- 7,078 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 370 “probable” deaths
-- 4,367,542 total COVID-19 tests
-- 263,712 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose for the third straight day, increasing by 28 overnight to 1,717 statewide, the most since April 23 (1,727).
Ventilator usage decreased by eight to 210 statewide on Wednesday, figures show.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Jan. 13, 2021.
