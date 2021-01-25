Livingston Parish confirmed 54 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday and one new COVID-19 related death, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Due to planned maintenance on Sunday, Monday’s update on cases and tests reflects two-day totals, health officials said.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 8,360 COVID-19 cases and 134 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 2,398 “probable” cases, an increase of three, and 16 “probable” deaths, the same as the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 97,469 tests. That includes 84,036 molecular tests and 13,433 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Jan. 7-13, was 11.50 percent, a significant drop from the previous week’s rate of 18.40 percent.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 339,207 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 46,735 “probable” cases
-- 8,064 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 526 “probable” deaths
-- 5,123,581 total COVID-19 tests
-- 320,025 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 301,316 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered (updated every Tuesday and Thursday)
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for the ninth time in the last 11 LDH updates, falling by three overnight to 1,638 statewide. Hospitalizations have dropped by 220 in the last four updates.
Despite the drop in hospitalizations, ventilator usage rose slightly, increasing by four to 219 across the state.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.